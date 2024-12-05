Bob Dylan calls Timothee Chalamet a 'brilliant actor' ahead of 'A Complete Unknown' release

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) In what could probably called his first public statement about his upcoming biographical drama "A Complete Unknown", singing legend Bob Dylan has praised lead star Timothee Chalamet calling him a "brilliant actor" who he is sure will "completely believable" as him.

"A Complete Unknown", based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric", is directed by James Mangold.

Chalamet is playing Dylan in the movie, set to be released on Christmas Day in the US.

In an X post on Wednesday, Dylan wrote: "There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me." The singer, also a Nobel Laureate, also gave a shout-out to Wald for his book.

"It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie read the book," Dylan further wrote.

"A Complete Unknown" will focus on Dylan's controversial decision in 1965 to embrace the electric guitar, alienating many of his original fans. PTI RDS RDS RDS