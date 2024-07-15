Bob Odenkirk on losing 'The Office' role to Steve Carell: He's better at being genuinely fun

Los Angeles, Jul 15 (PTI) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has no regrets about losing Michael Scott's role in the American version of "The Office" to Steve Carell as he believes the actor was a better fit.

Actors like Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Paul giamatti had turned down the role of Michael Scott, the kind but incompetent boss at the Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company.

Odenkirk later went on to appear in an episode of the show, reported IndieWire quoting from his appearance on the “Office Ladies” podcast, hosted by former “The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

"I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy... I am oddly earnest... It’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know — is the one who got the role,” he said.

Odenkirk, best known for his role in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul", has also done comedy shows such as "Mr Show with Bob and David", believes he is better suited to dramatic projects.

"There were other parts that I think I was up for that Steve got, and it’s because he’s better at being genuinely fun... I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it's just kinda there.

"And there's nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it’s helpful to have that. And, you know, you just don't believe me as a purely light character. You just are looking for the darkness, and that’s actually great in drama. That’s a plus, you know? But in comedy, it’s not a plus.” PTI BK BK BK