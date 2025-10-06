Bobby Deol celebrates 30 years in film industry: I am just getting started

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Actor Bobby Deol penned a heartfelt note on his social media as he celebrated 30 years in film industry and thanked his fans for making his journey "worthwhile", adding he is just "getting started".

Bobby made his debut with "Barsaat", which released on September 29, 1995. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also featured Twinkle Khanna. Deol essayed the role of Badal in the film.

The 56-year-old actor, who is currently getting praised for his performance in Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", shared a montage video of his roles on his Instagram handle on Monday.

"30 years of many emotions on and off screen ... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I am just getting started," read the caption.

His colleagues went on to congratulate the actor for completing three decades in the industry.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations Lord Bobby. This is just the start. Love you loads." Both the actors worked together in "Soldier".

Esha Deol shared a story on her Instagram handle and said, "30 years and lots lots more. More power @iambobbydeol." Bobby starred in several projects throughout his career but it was 2023's "Animal" from Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which brought back the limelight to the actor. The film featured him in the role of antagonist Abrar Haque.

His latest work is "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", which released on the streamer on September 18. The series has been directed by Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with it.

Also starring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal, it comprised seven episodes. PTI ATR ATR ATR