Bobby Deol teases higher stakes, bolder drama and darker secrets in 'Aashram' season three-part two

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Bollywood star Bobby Deol is excited for the release of the second chapter of the "Aashram" season three, which he says digs deeper into the world of his character Baba Nirala.

Titled “Ek Badnaam Aashram”, the Prakash Jha-directed show revolves around a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Nirala, who leads an illegal empire of fraud, drugs, and preys on young women of his ashram. The first part was released on streaming service Amazon MX Player in 2022. Deol said the journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is "simply overwhelming".

"The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker," the actor said in a statement.

Amazon MX Player on Wednesday released the first teaser for the new instalment, which provides a chilling glimpse into Nirala’s resurgence to power, the unwavering loyalty of his followers, and the unsettling tension within his inner circle.

"While secrets simmer beneath the surface and old betrayals threaten to erupt, the new chapter marks a new segment in the nail-biting saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption," read the official logline.

The show also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles. Jha, known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as "Mrityudand", "Gangaajal", "Apaharan" and "Raajneeti", said the show has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation.

"The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide. With the new season, we’re peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised. Fans can expect a no-holds-barred ride, which will surely keep them hooked across all five episodes," he added.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Amazon MX Player, said “Ek Badnaam Aashram" has redefined storytelling in the digital space.

"As one of India's most successful shows, it continues to catch the pulse of audiences with its hard-hitting premise and compelling characters. With new episodes coming soon, we're pushing the envelope further with an explosive chapter that challenges perceptions and explores the consequences of unchecked power," he said.