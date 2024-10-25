Body horror film 'The Substance' to debut on MUBI on October 31

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s body horror drama "The Substance" will premiere on MUBI on October 31, the streamer announced on Friday.

Advertisment

Featuring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, "The Substance" is written, directed and co-produced by Fargeat. The movie had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where it received an 11-minute standing ovation and the filmmaker won the best screenplay award.

In the film, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey, played by Dennis Quaid.

"She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: The Substance. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn - temporarily - as the gorgeous, twenty-something Sue (Qualley).

Advertisment

"The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?" the official plotline read.

A Working Title Films production, "The Substance" also stars Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama. PTI RB RB