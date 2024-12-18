Bohurupi becomes highest-grossing Bengali film of 2024, surpasses 'Projapati'

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Blockbuster 'Bohurupi' emerged as the highest-grossing Bengali film of 2024, followed by 'Pradhan' and 'Tekka', an official of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) said on Wednesday.

'Bohurupi', which has already earned Rs 5.51 crore in just nine weeks of its release across multiplexes in Bengal, surpassed the previous record set by 'Projapati' — a 2022 hit that grossed Rs 4.19 crore in 13 weeks.

Among the top films of 2024, 'Pradhan', released during the Christmas week of December 2023, enjoyed consecutive houseful shows in the first three months of this year.

"Bohurupi continues to dominate, grossing Rs 5.51 crore in just nine weeks and still going strong. Following it are 'Tekka' with Rs 1.59 crore in seven weeks and 'Ajogyo', which earned Rs 99 lakh in six weeks earlier this year," EIMPA sources said.

Other notable hits include 'Eta Amader Golpo' (Rs 68 lakh in seven weeks), 'Nayan Rahasya' (Rs 53 lakh in seven weeks), 'Oti Uttam' (Rs 50 lakh in eight weeks), 'Jamalaye Jibonto Bhanu' (Rs 40 lakh in four weeks), and 'Babli' (Rs 34 lakh in seven weeks), all from multiplex chains in Bengal.

The official commented, "With big Christmas releases like 'Shontaan' and 'Khadaan' set to hit screens on December 20, it’s uncertain how the final numbers will shape up by December 31." Another potential Christmas release, 'Amar Boss', produced by the same team behind 'Bohurupi', has been postponed from its end-December date to an unspecified time early next year.

The decision was made because 'Bohurupi' is still drawing large crowds after nine weeks in theatres. "We don’t want to disrupt its stellar run," said Shibo Prosad Mukherjee, one of the directors of 'Bohurupi' (along with Nandita Roy). PTI SUS MNB