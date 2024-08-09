Bollywood celebrities laud Neeraj Chopra's performance at the Olympics, call him 'Champion'

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Actors Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were among the celebrities who showered praise on the Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra after he won a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Chopra, 26, secured a silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m, becoming the only third Indian and the first in track-and-field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold with his throw of 92.97m here on Thursday, which also created a Olympics record.

Deol shared a lengthy post on his X praising the athlete. "Immensely proud of #NeerajChopra and #IndianHockeyTeam for winning #parisolympics2024 #Silver and #Bronze Respectively. Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation to have kept the Tiranga Flying high," the post read.

"Season Best Performance. You always make us proud brother,"Kaushal wrote on his Instagram handle.

"What a proud moment for my India. N too witness it live @neeraj_chopra," said Malaika Arora, who was also present at the stadium in the audience.

"What a wonderful match... the sport won today," R Madhavan wrote. Bhatt said, "Congratulations Champion! @neeraj_chopra #Paris2024 @weareteamindia." Rakul Preet Singh said "India beams with pride" as she congratulated Chopra. "Woohoo! Neeraj, you've done it again! Congratulations on securing your second Olympic medal! India beams with pride!" Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram story, "Victory and you are synonymous! Congratulations on the silver @neeraj_chopra #IndiaAtOlympics2024." "Congratulations @neeraj_chopra on winning the Olympic silver medal #PrideOfIndia #ParisOlympics2024 #Olympics2024 #NeerajChopra #silvermedal #cheer4bharat," said Preity Zinta.

Varun Dhawan said, "Our Champion" in his Instagram story. Bhumi Pednekar and Rohit Suresh Saraf also congratulated Chopra.

The Paris Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11. The next ceremony will take place in 2028 in Los Angeles.