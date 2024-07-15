Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Suniel Shetty visit Kuttaru Koragajja temple

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A host of celebrities, including Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and his son Ahan and daughter Athiya, as well as star cricketer K L Rahul visited the Kuttaru Koragajjana Shrine in Mangaluru on Sunday and offered prayers.

Koragajja is a prominent folk deity worshipped in the coastal regions of Karnataka and is particularly popular in Mangalore.

Shetty, who has roots in Tulunadu, and his family members, took part in the Kola (a traditional ritual) in deity’s honour, along with Kaif.

Taking pictures or videos within the Koragajja shrine was restricted in the past. However, on this occasion, due to the presence of Bollywood celebrities, temple authorities allowed photographs to be taken in front of the constituency gate and even inside the office.

Snapshot of Katrina Kaif in front of the temple has already gone viral on social media.