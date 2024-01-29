Bollywood celebrities walk the red carpet as Guj hosts Filmfare Awards for first time

Gandhinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Bollywood descended on Gujarat International Finance Tec-City here on Sunday to attend the 69th Filmfare Awards being hosted in the state for the first time.

Celebrities including Ranbir Kapur, Kartik Aryan, and Karina Kapoor among others arrived at the GIFT City in the evening to participate in the function.

Apart from Chief Minister Bhupenedra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief CR Paatil were also present.

Filmfare Awards is an annual event that honours artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry.

The curtain raiser of the two-day event was organised at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna, the Saturday event saw the announcement of awards for technical brilliance in Hindi cinema, recognising the outstanding achievements of the industry's technical artists during the past year.

Renowned personalities from the film fraternity including Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Karishma Tanna, Aparshakti Khurana among others walked the red carpet.

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) had last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with entertainment and lifestyle content company Worldwide Media (WWM) to host the event and promote the state as a film destination.

The Gujarat government in 2022 passed a Cinematic Tourism Policy to attract the film industry to shoot movies as well as TV and web series, etc.

Awards for the Saturday event were given for technical brilliance in Hindi cinema. For Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig MacRae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Film: Jawan).

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Film: Animal). Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Film: Three of Us). Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray (Film: Sam Bahadur) Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir (Film: Sam Bahadur). Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (MPSE) (Film: Sam Bahadur) and Sync Cinema (Film: Animal).

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Film: 12th Fail).

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX (Film: Jawan) and Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (Song: What Jhumka? - Film: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). PTI KA NSK