Bollywood celebs mourn Ahmedabad plane crash, send prayers and condolences

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun were among the many celebrities who on Thursday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a "devastating and heartbreaking" tragedy.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Shah Rukh posted on X, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." Akshay wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time." Akshay has also cancelled a promotional event for his upcoming Telugu movie "Kannappa" with co-star Vishnu Manchu. The event, where the team would have unveiled the trailer of the movie, was scheduled for Friday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The official X handle of superstar Aamir Khan's banner Aamir Khan Productions also released a statement, condoling the loss of lives in the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected.

"We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India," read the statement.

Salman Khan's scheduled appearance at an event for the Indian Supercross Racing League on Thursday was also called off after the plane crash.

Alia posted on her Instagram Stories, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew, thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones." Arjun said he was heartbroken by the tragic crash.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching," he added.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said she felt gutted by the news of the plane crash.

"Praying for everyone aboard. The passengers, crew and their families.

No words for the sorrow this brings," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for miracles for lives to be saved and for the injured to heal. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength in this dark hour," wrote actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery." Karan Johar wrote, "Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .... Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in... am praying for all onboard ... my thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard." Ishaan Khatter said he was disturbed to hear about the crash. "Prayers go out to all those affected," he added.

Janhvi Kapoor posted, "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight." Riteish Deshmukh said he was "heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash".

"My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he added.

Actor Parineeti Chopra posted, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time." Actors Randeep Hooda and Sonu Sood also shared condolences on X.

“Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss, Randeep said.

Sonu wrote, “Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.” Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said, "The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis." PTI RB RB BK BK