'Bollywood is back', says Karan Johar on 'Dhurandhar' and 'Border 2's' success at box office

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note on social media and said "Bollywood is back", following the successful box office run of Ranveer Singh-led "Dhurandhar" and "Border 2", featuring Sunny Deol.

Johar shared an Instagram story on Sunday. "The mega success of two recent back-to-back mega Hindi films successes prove one thing.... Bollywood (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All Dhurandhar's will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!," he wrote.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, "Dhurandhar" released on December 5, 2025 and starred Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The film, which revolved around covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

The second part of the film is set to release in theatres on March 19.

"Border 2" has been directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border". Featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film released on January 23 and has already earned Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.