Bollywood legends salute Mumbai Police's digital decade

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) 'Aaj khush to bahut honge hum!' (We must be very happy today!), posted megastar Amitabh Bachchan from his 'Deewar' movie as he led a galaxy of stars to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai Police on social media.

A star-studded thank you notes, from Bachchan to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, were seen on the "online beat" tagging @MumbaiPolice to celebrate a decade of wit, grit, and digital policing.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted his iconic dialogue from the movie 'Chak De India' "70 minute nahi, poori zindagi ka sawaal hai!" (It's not just about 70 minutes, it's a question of a lifetime!), while Tendulkar, whose career is synonymous with the number 10, gave the force a "Well Played" nod.

The master blaster used to wear the No. 10 jersey at the ground while playing.

"The number 10 has its own charm," Tendulkar said and added "and so do 100 and 112 (police helplines).

"Congratulations @CPMumbaiPolice & MumbaiPolice for 10doring online support and guidance to Mumbaikar in the past decade! Well Played!" posted the former Team India captain.

The Mumbai Police, tasked with maintaining law and order in the bustling metropolis, started their online presence through popular social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on December 28, 2015 as part of their outreach to citizens.

Over the years, the Mumbai Police have shared innovative social media campaigns, often drawing on popular dialogues from Bollywood films. Celebrating a decade of strong relationship with Mumbaikars, police on Sunday posted a video of their effective presence on social media.

"From 'Dus'k till dawn, We have been with you 24/7, online and offline. Over the last 10 years, we have built a stronger and clear relationship with Mumbaikars," said the force in a message.

"We stepped into a new beat, beyond the streets and onto screens across the city," said Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, who originally conceptualised the digital outreach a decade ago.

"We've shared alerts in emergencies, laughter in lighter moments, and strength during the city's toughest hours. We sincerely thank every Mumbaikar who has followed, shared, trusted and engaged with us. Your voice has made this journey meaningful," the senior IPS officer stated.

Megastar Bachchan tweeted, "Aaj khush to bahut honge hum! @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice have completed 10 glorious years on social media, forever looking out for Mumbaikars Online!" "Sadrakshanaya Khalnigrahanaya, which means "To Protect the Good and Restrain the Evil" in Sanskrit, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing," said the legendary actor.

Superstar Salman Khan praised the city police for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline.

On his X handle, the 'Dabangg' actor wrote, "Swagat nahi karogay, sabse creatively impactful account ka? Thank you @MumbaiPolice for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline. Cheers to 10 years of trust, tech and tireless service." Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgan, Ayushmann Khurana, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, cricketers Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, among others, showered praise on the Mumbai Police and expressed gratitude for their service.

The Mumbai Police's X handle has 4.7 millions followers. PTI DC SKL RSY