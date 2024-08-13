Bollywood needs to make films that promote national integration, says Gurpreet Ghuggi

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjabi actor and standup comic Gurpreet Ghuggi on Tuesday said his upcoming film "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di" will help build society, stressing that the onus of making movies promoting national unity is on Bollywood.

Ghuggi was speaking at the trailer launch of the third instalment of the Punjabi film franchise "Ardaas".

The film also stars popular actor-singer Gippy Grewal alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, Malkeet Rauni and Raghuveer Boli. It is written and directed by Gippy Grewal.

"'Mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara' (the iconic 1988 song on national integration)... this is somewhere missing in our country today. Mumbai is the soil from which the film came out which said 'Ye desh hai veer jawano ka ...ye desh hai duniya ka gehna' (song from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur').

"Who talks about being together (in the country) today? If such a film is not being made, then it is a very dangerous situation for Bollywood," Ghuggi told reporters here.

In the name of modernity, viewers are being compelled to watch "nudity", he said.

"We have been compelled to watch cinema with expletives. This will not build society. Society will be built with films like this ('Ardaas'). Society needs to bring back the era of Manoj (Kumar). Bollywood needs to take this responsibility," he added.

Director Rohit Shetty, who was the guest of honour at the event, said "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di" is a heart-touching film.

"These talented people are promoting the film with all humility despite it being the third part of a blockbuster franchise. Their simplicity, humility and honesty is the reason I am here. I believe a film is not small or big but it is the vision and intention behind the film that matter," he said.

Shetty said films could never be divided on the basis of language.

"A film is a film. Emotions touch your heart, irrespective of the language," he added.

Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija are credited as producers on "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di", presented by Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios.

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 13.