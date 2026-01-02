Bollywood pins hope on 'Dhurandhar 2', 'Ramayana', SRK’s 'King' and Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' in 2026

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) After a mixed year at cinemas, the Hindi film industry hopes the year 2026 brings better luck at the box office with the release of big ticket movies like Salman Khan-starrer "Battle of Galwan", Shah Rukh Khan's "King" and the second part of "Dhurandhar", which has turned out to be blockbuster. Ranbir Kapoor, whose last box office triumph was the controversial "Animal" in 2023, is expected to make a big return to theatres with "Ramayana", which is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Then he is also there in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama "Love and War" with wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal. The year has begun on a good note for the Hindi film industry with Sriram Raghavan's war biopic "Ikkis" garnering warm reviews from critics, though the movie's earnings at the ticket window are yet to come out. "Ikkis" will be followed by another war drama in Sunny Deol-led "Border 2", which like Sriram Raghavan's film, revolves around the events of 1971 India-Pakistan war. But the film, directed by Anurag Singh, and also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty, will be different in treatment and story. Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" has continued to perform well at the box office in the fourth week of its release. It has become one of the highest grossing Hindi films ever by earning over Rs 700 crore in India and over 1,000 crore globally.

Its second part, which has already been shot, will be released on March 20.

This seems to be the year of war movies as Salman Khan's "Battle of Galwan" is also lined up for its release and just recently released the movie's first trailer. Inspired by real incidents, the movie is slated to release on April 17.

Distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi, who owns theatres in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, is hoping that there will be a blockbuster hit every month in 2026.

"It's an exciting line-up. We've big-ticket money spinners and 2026 could turn out to be one of the most historic years in the history of Indian cinema. There’s a great chance that ‘Dhurandhar 2’ might become the highest opening Hindi film of all time given the euphoria for part one.

"Films like ‘Love and War’ seem quite exciting and ‘Ramayana’ with a great cast in the form of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, and others will light up the box office in Diwali. We are hoping Salman’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ will also create magic at the box office,” Rathi told PTI. Fans are also awaiting Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after his spectacular run at the box office in 2023 with "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki". "King", his next that reunites him with "Pathaan" director Siddharth Anand, does not have an official release date yet but it is expected to arrive in theatres this year.

Rathi is also looking forward to Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Vvan - Force of the Forrest”, David Dhawan-directed "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" among potential hits.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede said 2026 will see franchise films “dominate” the box office alongside standalone movies like “King”, and “Battle of Galwan”.

"In 2025, we’ve had 31 films crossing Rs. 100 crores at the box office across different languages, and this year the number of such films will be more due to franchise movies, standalone films and some surprise hits.

"The magic of ‘Dhurandhar’ will continue in 2026 as it has set a tone with its storytelling and characters. After ‘Dhurandhar 2’, another big release is ‘Ramayana’, it’s coming out in Diwali, it has a great star cast and director, Nitesh Tiwari. ‘King’ and ‘Battle of Galwan’ both are much-anticipated films, both are expected to do big numbers,” Wankhede told PTI.

Deol has another major release after "Border 2" in "Lahore 1947", and then there is "Alpha", the Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer spy film from YRF.

Ajay Devgn has already announced that he is returning with the third part of "Drishyam 3" on October 2, Akshay Kumar will be back with "Welcome to the Jungle" in December. Rani Mukerji's "Mardaani 3" is releasing on February 27 and Rajinikanth's "Jailer 2" is expected to build on the success of its predecer with its June release.

Vishek Chauhan, a Bihar-based exhibitor, said 2026 will definitely be “bigger” and “better” as films of top stars like Salman, Shah Rukh, and Ranbir are lined up for release.

“And all these big guns are going to be firing. I think 2026 definitely will be a much better year. Today, the audience is teaching the producers what they want to see and the producers will also follow that lead. In 2026, the quality of films that will do good numbers at the box office will be much better and bigger. I think in 2026 at least it will be 50 per cent more business in terms of box office than 2025,” Chauhan told PTI.

Sharing similar views, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures said 2026 will be “bigger” than the previous year.

“Films like ‘King’, ‘Ramyana’, ‘Love and War’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, and a few others. I think next year will be bigger than this year,” Gianchandani told PTI.

From the South film industry, there are quite a few Pan-India films like Prabhas’s “The Raja Saab” and “Jana Nayakudu”, which will be Tamil star Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen. Both films are scheduled for release on January 9.

In March, there’s Yash-starrer “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups”, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s “Peddi”, Jr NTR and director Pranshanth Neel's film, tentatively titled “NTRNEEL”, Kamal Haasan’s tentatively called, “KH 237”, Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit” are also expected to do well at the box office. PTI KKP BK BK BK