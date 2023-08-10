Bollywood producer 'cheated' of Rs 23 lakh by 2 persons on pretext of releasing his movie on OTT platform; FIR filed

Mumbai: A Bollywood producer has filed a complaint against two persons for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of releasing his movie on the OTT (over-the-top) platform, a police official said.

Based on the complaint filed on Wednesday, an FIR (first information report) was registered against the duo at Amboli police station here, he said.

The duo, Ajay Kanojiya and Abhay Shankar presented themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, the official said.

Ali Kaashif Khan, the complainant's advocate, said “My client (producer) Vijay Mulchandani unfortunately came in contact with two individuals who impersonated themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar. They had also made email IDs in the said OTT's name." "Money in parts totalling Rs 23 lakh was taken from my client by falsely promising him to sell his movie 'The Miraj' to the OTT," he said.

The Amboli police have registered the case against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), and also the Information Technology Act, Khan said.

The police official said, "We have registered the FIR against both persons, but no arrest has been made so far. Further investigation is underway."