Bollywood producer 'cheated' by duo over releasing his movie at OTT platform; FIR filed

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A Bollywood producer on Wednesday filed a complaint against two persons for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of releasing his movie on the OTT (over-the-top) platform, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR (first information report) was lodged against the duo at the Amboli police station. The duo, Ajay Kanojiya and Abhay Shankar, presented themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, he said.

Ali Kaashif Khan, the advocate of the complainant, said “My client (producer) Vijay Mulchandani unfortunately came in contact with two individuals who impersonated themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar. They also had made email IDs in the said OTT's name. Money in parts totalling Rs 23 lakh was taken from my client by falsely promising him to sell his movie “The Miraj” to the OTT.

The Amboli police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and also the IT Act, Khan said.

The police official said, "We have registered the FIR against both the persons, but no arrest has been made so far. Further investigation was underway." PTI ZA RSY