Bollywood stars send heartfelt wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his 83rd birthday

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on Saturday, heartfelt wishes poured in from across the film industry, with colleagues, co-stars and admirers celebrating the icon’s towering legacy and enduring influence.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Bachchan’s granddaughter, took to Instagram to share a warm birthday greeting, posting a picture with the cinema icon.

"Happy birthday nana," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Prabhas, Bachchan's co-star from Telugu hit "Kalki 2898 AD", also extended his greetings through Instagram stories.

“It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, sir, happy happy happy birthday,” the actor said.

Ajay Devgn, who shared screen space with Bachchan in "Runway 34", recalled directing him in the movie.

“The toughest task was saying ‘cut’ when the sir delivered a shot,” Devgn wrote alongside a still from the movie.

Actor Kriti Sanon shared a photograph with Bachchan, saying, “Happiest birthday, sir! Your legacy, talent and warmth continue to inspire us all.” Shilpa Shetty wished the veteran actor “happiness, success and great health above all”, while Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of Bachchan and simply captioned, "Happy Birthday Amit uncle.” Veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to Bachchan with a collage of his iconic film stills, saying he has “immense respect” for the star.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also joined in, sharing a picture with the caption, “Happy birthday legend.” Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Mohit Suri also sent their best wishes to the senior actor.

Sircar, who collaborated with Bachchan on "Piku" and "Gulabo Sitabo", expressed deep gratitude for the actor’s influence on his career.

“I think his participation in my life has been extraordinary. Without him I wouldn't have been where I am today. I'm really fortunate that he agreed to work with me. Best wishes to him. I'm grateful he came into my life,” Sircar told PTI.

Suri, who began his career assisting on Bachchan's 2004 movie "Aetbaar", said he remains in awe of the veteran’s artistry.

“Happy birthday, sir. You are just one more year younger for all of us in our hearts. I had the fortune of assisting him in a film, and it was the most eye-opening experience for me. I don’t know if there’s any director who hasn’t wished to direct Amitabh Bachchan. I would be honoured to do something with him,” Suri said.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh recalled sharing the screen space with Bachchan in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's segment from the 2013 movie "Bombay Talkies".

“If you see his whole life journey, he’s an artist, a very good father, a very good son. There’s so much to learn from him. I once worked behind the camera when he was the lead in 'Viruddh', and later got a chance to share one frame with him in Bombay Talkies. That moment remains a memory forever,' he said.

Bachchan made his acting debut with "Saat Hindustani" in 1969, but it was the 1973 film "Zanjeer" that catapulted him to stardom. He went on to embody the ‘angry young man’ persona of the 1970s, delivering a string of iconic performances in films such as "Don" and "Sholay".

After facing a brief career slump in the 1990s, Bachchan staged a remarkable comeback in 2000 as the host of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and transitioned seamlessly into mature, nuanced roles in films like "Black", "Khakee", "Cheeni Kum", "Sarkar", "Paa", "Pink" and "Jhund".

His constant reinvention and adaptability across five decades have cemented his place as one of Indian cinema's most enduring and versatile legends.