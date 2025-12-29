Boman Irani joins Ram Charan-starrer 'Peddi'

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Boman Irani became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming Telugu film "Peddi", featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The makers shared the news with an Instagram post on Monday. It featured the actor on the set of the film.

"An absolute honour working with this legend and true cinema lover, @boman_irani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu’s script," read the caption.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

It is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 27.

"Peddi" also marks the second Telugu project for Kapoor after “Devara”, headlined by Charan’s “RRR” co-star Jr NTR.

The cast also includes Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and “Mirzapur” actor Divyendu Sharma.

Besides "Peddi", Irani will also feature in Prabhas-starrer "The RajaSaab", which is set to release on January 9. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwall in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR