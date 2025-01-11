Boman Irani on directorial debut at 65 with 'The Mehta Boys': I do everything my own sweet way

Berlin, Jan 11 (PTI) Veteran actor Boman Irani says he took time with his maiden directorial venture as he was waiting for the right script, which he found in "The Mehta Boys", a film about evolving dynamics between a father-son duo.

Advertisment

"At 35, I became a photographer; at 44, I became an actor; and at 65, I became a director and a writer," Irani said about the movie at the red carpet of the inaugural Indian Film Festival Germany. It is the opening film of the three-day film gala, which began on Friday.

"I would have liked to have made the film earlier, but when the script did not come in time or it was not prepared in time, I was not prepared to make, probably my one and only, on my time... When I thought it was right, when I thought it was fit. And I do everything my own sweet way," he added.

Irani, known for films such as the “Munna Bhai” franchise, “3 Idiots”, and “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, clarified that "The Mehta Boys" won't be his only directorial as he is "already working on two more".

Advertisment

The actor has written the film in collaboration with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, best known for 2014 award-winning film “Birdman”.

Starring Irani and Avinash Tiwary, "The Mehta Boys” is the story of a father and a son, at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. It follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

"There is a lot of conflict between fathers and sons. By the way, I just want to make it very clear, I have a great relationship with my sons. However, there is always a change from the time a child (grows up).

Advertisment

"There is a change in the relationship and a man feels he is not needed anymore. And that's his way of feeling that he is growing old. And that frustration shows out in 'The Mehta Boys'," he said.

Tiwary said he had to really pull his socks up for the project as he was sharing the screen space with "a legendary actor" like Irani.

"It's been an honour very honestly. He's really pushed me for this one and I hope when the audience sees it, they're not able to see the effort and it comes through as smooth and effortless," he said.

Advertisment

The film, Tiwary said, has a "humorous" yet "heartwarming" take on the relationship between a father and a son.

"I feel it's very universal. I feel that things that are touched upon in this film will stand true for most relationships. And I hope the audiences enjoy it when they see it," he added.

The Indian Film Festival Germany, which will conclude on Sunday, is organised by the Embassy of India, Berlin & The Tagore Centre. It is described as a "landmark celebration of contemporary Indian cinema which has growing resonance in Germany".

Advertisment

The film gala will also showcase movies like Grand Prix winner "All We Imagine As Light", "Girls Will Be Girls", "Berlin", "Despatch", "Gulmohar" and Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 classic "Masoom". PTI RB RB