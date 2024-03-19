Boman Irani to make directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Prime Video on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into "The Mehta Boys", which marks actor Boman Irani's directorial debut.

Irani, known for films such as the "Munna Bhai" franchise, "3 Idiots", and "Khosla Ka Ghosla", also serves as the writer and producer on the project.

He has written the film in collaboration with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, best known for 2014 award-winning film, "Birdman".

"The Mehta Boys" stars Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary.

Unveiling the teaser of the film at the Prime Video Presents event, Irani said years ago he had shared a one-line idea of "The Mehta Boys" with a young girl in production.

"The toughest part this time was to write and direct. Now, I realize what it takes to make a movie. She told me she would like to be a part of the film whenever I made it.

"Many years passed and I worked on it with Alex, the Oscar-winning writer, he co-wrote the film with me. The young girl is Aparna. It is serendipitous for this to happen, I would not have it any other way," Irani said, referring to Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

According to the makers, "The Mehta Boys" is the story of a father and a son, at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together.

"'The Mehta Boys' follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship," they said in a press release.

Irani has co-written the film with Alex Dinelaris. It is backed by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Irani serve as producers. PTI BK KKP RDS RB