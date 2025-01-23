Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' to premiere on Prime Video in February

Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced that veteran actor Boman Irani's directorial debut "The Mehta Boys" will debut on its platform on February 7.

Advertisment

Irani has produced and co-written the film with Academy Award-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris. The movie explores the complexities of family relationships and the emotional intricacies of a father-son bond.

"Bringing 'The Mehta Boys' to life has been an immensely rewarding journey. As an actor, I’ve always been fascinated by storytelling, and this project allowed me to explore a new creative avenue.

"The intricate bond between a parent and a child has always intrigued me, and this story captures those raw and deeply human emotions.

Advertisment

I couldn’t have asked for a better team or platform to share this dream project with the world," Irani said in a statement. The veteran actor also stars in the movie along with Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

"The Mehta Boys" tells the story of a strained father-son relationship as they are forced to spend 48 hours together, leading to a tumultuous yet transformative journey. It delves into the raw and relatable dynamics of their bond, offering an emotionally resonant narrative.

The movie has already garnered critical acclaim on the festival circuit. It had its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024, where it won the Best Feature Film Award.

Advertisment

"'The Mehta Boys' is a poignant and beautifully crafted film that delves deep into the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship.

The global appreciation it has received speaks volumes about its authenticity and universal appeal. We’re proud to bring this heartwarming story to audiences around the world," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

"The Mehta Boys" is produced by Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.