Bombay HC to watch film based on UP CM Adityanath's life after CBFC denies clearance

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it would watch a film purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the Censor board refused to certify it.

The film, inspired by the book "The Monk who became Chief Minister", hit a roadblock after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify it while raising several objections including non-submission of a No Objection Certificate from the UP CM's office.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on Thursday said it would decide the filmmakers' plea after watching the film.

The court directed them to submit a copy of the film, clearly marking the scenes or portions to which the CBFC has taken objection.

The next hearing will be held on August 25.

A copy of the book on which the film is based has already been submitted to the court.

Advocates Ravi Kadam, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, appearing for the filmmakers, had argued that the high court can decide their petition even though an alternative remedy is available under the Cinematograph Act.

Senior counsel Kadam argued that the denial of certification by the CBFC Revising Committee not only violated the filmmakers' fundamental rights, but the Board also acted beyond its jurisdiction by asking them to obtain an NOC from a private individual (Adityanath).

"They are not guardians of a private person's fundamental rights," he said.