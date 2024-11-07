Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' delayed further, to now release in April

Los Angeles: The release of acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho's highly anticipated "Mickey 17" has once again been pushed with the film will now releasing in April 2025.

The sci-fi black comedy, headlined by Robert Pattinson, was earlier set for a March 2024 premiere but the release was delayed to January 31, 2025.

Warner Bros, the studio behind "Mickey 17", announced on Wednesday that it is eyeing an April 18, 2025 release for the movie. It will be released in IMAX theatres globally.

The move came just a day after Lionsgate said it is pushing back the release of its Michael Jackson biopic "Michael", starring Jaffar Jackson, from April 18 of next year to October 3, 2025.

"When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for 'Mickey 17'. We're thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX," a studio spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Mickey 17", an adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novel "Mickey 7", marks Bong's first film after the release of his record-breaking Korean movie "Parasite" (2019).

"Parasite", both a critical and commercial hit, became the first non-English film to win the best picture Oscar.