BookMyShow announces Red Lorry Film Festival, to showcase international content

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Ticket-booking app BookMyShow on Friday announced the first edition of Red Lorry Film Festival, which the platform described as a celebration of cinematic excellence from across the globe.

The film festival will present a slate of nearly 75 titles, including movies and TV series in different languages such as French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian.

Red Lorry Film Festival, which will be held from April 5 to 7 at at Maison Inox and Madison PVR at the BKC here, will feature masterpieces through partnerships with leading global studios and production giants such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros, Disney, Lionsgate, TrustNordisk, and Indie Sales.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said the upcoming gala is an extension of the company's commitment to offer diverse entertainment to audiences.

"After entertaining millions of Indian cine-goers as their de-facto platform of choice for all things movies, BookMyShow is all set to usher in the Red Lorry Film Festival, a celebration of cinematic excellence and storytelling diversity.

"The festival marks a momentous prelude to the celebration of our 25-year journey of elevating consumer experiences and underscores our commitment to fostering the growth of the entertainment industry in India," Saksena said in a statement.

French courtroom-drama "The Goldman's Case", Danish TV series special "Oxen", "Good Boy", a Norwegian after-dark psychological thriller; "Evil", a Swedish coming-of-age teen drama based on Jan Guillou’s classical best-selling novel Rising Star; award-winning Spanish thriller "The Beasts"; "Shoshana", the Italian tragic romance film from director Michael Winterbottom; "Hesitation Wound", a Turkish legal drama, and "Blue Whale", a Russian horror-thriller inspired by true events of the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ incident in Russia are some of the titles that will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Tickets to the film festival are available on BookMyShow, starting at Rs 1,499 for a season ticket to all three days of the extravaganza.