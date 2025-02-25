BookMyShow announces second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Ticket-booking app BookMyShow on Tuesday announced the second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival, which will bring the magic of storytelling with a line-up of masterclasses and fireside chats featuring prominent names in the industry.

The film festival will present a slate of nearly 120 titles this time and will run between March 21 and March 23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Its first edition took place in April last year and showcased 75 titles over three days.

The latest addition of masterclasses and intimate fireside chats will have producers Guneet Monga and Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor-screenwriter Akarsh Khurana, photographer and filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, screenwriter Anjum Rajabali and lyricist Kausar Munir among others.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas of BookMyShow said the festival celebrates "cinema’s universal power to unite audiences." "The phenomenal response to our debut edition highlighted India’s growing appreciation for global films. This year, we’re taking the experience to the next level. Expanding to Hyderabad and returning to Mumbai, we’re curating a truly immersive experience, not just with exceptional screenings but also with exclusive masterclasses and fireside chats that offer deeper insights into the art of filmmaking." "Red Lorry Film Festival is more than just a film festival, it’s a gateway to global cinema that aims to offer movie connoisseurs an experience to connect with films and the faces behind these narratives in a meaningful way,” Saksena said.

The second edition is brought by BookAChange and by BookMyShow Foundation.