BookMyShow Foundation announces new initiative for underprivileged talent

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BookMyShow Foundation has announced the launch of BookAChange, an initiative aimed at enriching lives of underprivileged talent through its music scholarship program.

Originally launched as BookASmile in 2014 by ticket booking platform BookMyShow, the initiative has now transformed into BookAChange, with a renewed mission to make music and the performing arts accessible to individuals and communities from marginalised backgrounds, a press release said.

As part of the campaign, the company will support students and street artists pursuing education in music and the business of music at accredited institutions through its scholarships.

BookAChange is set to launch a series of initiatives across India, reinforcing its mission to make music education accessible to all.

"In Mumbai, 30 students from Dharavi are receiving specialised training in Rap and DJing, equipping them with essential skills under expert mentorship to showcase Dharavi Dreams, India's first-ever hip-hop musical theatre.

"Additionally, 125 children from Mumbai’s BMC schools are currently on an intensive 10-month journey in Hindustani classical music through a specialised choir program, opening doors to advanced learning and certification," the release said.

Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookAChange, said the campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter.

"...We want to democratise access to music and the performing arts, empower marginalised individuals and communities and inspire the next generation of industry trailblazers. Our journey ahead is not just about the arts; it’s about inspiration, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of a brighter world for all," she added. PTI RB BK BK