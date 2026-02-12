'Border 2' an ode to my father, he fought in 1971 war: Mona Singh

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Mona Singh was busy promoting a show when she got a call from the makers of "Border 2" and the actor says she jumped at the chance to do the film as the daughter of a soldier who fought the 1971 war and lost his foot in a mine blast.

Singh plays Simi Kaler, the wife of Sunny Deol's character of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, in the movie, which has turned out to be a major blockbuster this year by earning close to Rs 500 crore at the box office since its release on January 23.

"I believe sometimes you don't choose the script, it chooses you. And that's exactly what happened to me for 'Border 2'... When I read the script, I thought, 'This was meant for me and I must do it'. It was just a week before the shoot. I was busy somewhere else promoting another show. I thought I have to match the dates and I must do it. Not just because of the script but because of the background. I am a fauzi's daughter," Singh said at the success press conference of the movie.

The actor, who is winning accolades for her portrayal of a cop investigating a murder in Sudip Sharma's "Kohrra 2", said the emotions that her character goes through, she has already lived with them because of her father. "My dad fought the '71 war. The way it is shown in the first scene of the movie, when Sunny sir enters that minefield, that's exactly what happened to my father and to many other soldiers when they stepped on the mines. My father lost a foot.

"I, honestly, feel that when soldiers go to the border to fight, they don't go there alone. Their families stand with them in that moment and we have seen that first hand. I loved every scene.. Like Nidhi (Dutta, producer and daughter of director J P Dutta) was talking about her father's legacy. It was the same feeling (for me). It's a tribute and ode to my father," Singh said.