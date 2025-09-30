Both very different films, can do big business: Varun Dhawan on 'Sunny Sanskari...' BO clash with 'Kantara'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhawan says the box office clash between his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” and “Kantara: Chapter 1” was unavoidable and he is confident that both the films are different and will do "big business".

Both "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" and "Kantara: Chapter 1" are releasing on October 2. Varun stars in Shashank Khaitan film alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the main cast.

"Sunny..." was initially slated to release in April but it was pushed to a later date due to the ill health of Khaitan, who is known for his romantic comedies “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, and “Dhadak”.

Dhawan said he is happy that his director is back to good health and they got the film they wanted.

"... And Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra is a very big date, two films can really do big business, and they are very different films. I don't know what is the best time (to release a film), I would love to come on a date where no film comes on...

"Also, how much can you delay it? So, unless you are this very big film, which is made at a budget of Rs 200-300 crores, you can't. We can't dictate terms or we can't find any place. Whatever our distributors felt, Karan (Johar) sir felt, they chose that date. And as actors we are doing our best (to promote the film)," Dhawan told PTI in an interview.

The actor said they have a lot of love and admiration for south cinema and Hombale films.

"It's in a very healthy, good space... It's South Indian cinema. So, it's our cinema eventually. I’m as proud of that cinema like I’m proud of any film over here. I feel that my country is going to make a film eventually, it's not coming from any other country,” Dhawan added “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is a romantic-comedy that revolves around two former lovers reuniting to separate their respective exes who are getting married.

Khaitan said his film was delayed because he went through "a really big health challenge".

"I was struggling for almost seven-and-a-half months. So, making it in April would have been very tough. When we started the film, we started it on a wheelchair,” the director said.

“Genuinely, we all wish the best for each other as well. Every film that does well, creates more employment, creates more joy and makes the industry bigger,” Khaitan said.

Dhawan said another big festive date could’ve been Diwali, but they would not have ideally liked to release the movie as “Thamma” will be out in cinema halls.

“Both Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and Amar (Kaushik, producers) are very good friends of mine. We can't go there because there is a genuine friendship there.” Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the film also stars Manish Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and others. PTI KKP BK BK