Boyd Holbrook joins cast of 'The Morning Show' season four

Los Angeles, Jul 31 (PTI) "Narcos" star Boyd Holbrook is the latest addition to the cast of the fourth season of the popular Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show".

Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the series revolves around the highly competitive world of morning news in America and the lives of those anchoring the segment.

It also features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Holbrook will play Brodie, described as “a popular and provocative podcaster and talk show host”.

The actor joins the show's cast along with fellow newcomers Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Aaron Pierre.

The third season of "The Morning Show" ended on a cliffhanger with Aniston's Alex Bradley outsmarting her love interest Paul (Hamm) when she realises that he was trying to take over the network by illegal means.

"The Morning Show" is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

Holbrook is best known for starring in Netflix crime series "Narcos" as well as films such as "Logan", "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", "The Predator" and most recently "The Bikeriders". PTI RB RB