Brad Garrett denies 'Everybody Loves Raymond' reboot: It won't happen

Los Angeles, Jun 15 (PTI) Actor-comedian Brad Garrett, famous for his role in the classic American sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond”, says there will be no reboot for the series.

Created by Philip Rosenthal, the show aired in 1996, also featuring Ray Romano, Doris Roberts and Madylin Sweeten. It concluded in 2005.

"There is no show without the parents...They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn’t be right to the audiences or the loyal fan base. And it was about those two families, and you can’t get around that," Garrett told entertainment magazine People.

The show centred around the day-to-day life of an Italian-American named Raymond "Ray" Barone (Romano), a sports columnist who lived in Long Island with his wife and three kids.

The 65-year-old actor said although there would be no reboot of the show, he is grateful for being a part of it.

"I know (the reboot) won’t happen, but 30 years later, I got very lucky to get on that bus. I’m very grateful," he said. PTI ATR ATR ATR