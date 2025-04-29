Brad Pitt, Edward Berger team up for adaptation of 'The Riders' novel

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is set to collaborate with "Conclave" director Edward Berger for "The Riders", the film adaptation of a novel of the same title.

David Kajganich, the writer of Luca Guadagnino's "A Bigger Splash", "Suspiria" and "Bones and All", is adapting the screenplay from the 1994 book by Australian author Tim Winton.

The project, which is backed by Hollywood studio A24, is expected to begin production in early 2026 and shoot in multiple locations across Europe, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"The Riders" is a story of a man who moves to Ireland with his family and finds himself searching far and wide after his wife goes missing.

The film will be produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, Berger’s Nine Hours, Pitt’s Plan B and Kajganich.

Pitt will next appear in racing drama “F1” from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski. He is also set to reprise his Oscar-winning role of stuntman Cliff Booth in “The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth”, a spinoff to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Berger is best known for directing the 2022 German movie "All Quiet on the Western Front", which won four Academy Awards, including best international feature. His 2024 political thriller "Conclave" starred Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini, and won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.