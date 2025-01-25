Brad Pitt reteaming with David Ayer for 'Heart of the Beast'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to reunite filmmaker David Ayer for his next directorial "Heart of the Beast".

The Oscar-winning actor, who had earlier collaborated with Ayer for the 2014 war drama "Fury", will also produce the action adventure film through his banner Plan B Entertainment.

"Heart of the Beast", set up at Paramount Pictures, centres on a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

The script has been penned by Cameron Alexander, who will executive produce the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Damian Chazelle, the director of Oscar-winning films "Whiplash" and "La La Land", and his wife Olivia Hamilton are on board the project as producers for their Wild Chickens Productions banner, as part of their first-look deal with Paramount.

Ayer produces under his Crave Films banner, along with Temple Hill Entertainment. Richard Raymond is co-producing.

Pitt was most recently seen in Apple TV+ movie "Wolfs", co-starring frequent collaborator and close friend George Clooney. His next project is "F1" from "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski.

The big-budget sports films will be released by Warner Bros in the US on June 27.