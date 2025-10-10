Bradley Cooper in talks to star with Margot Robbie in 'Ocean’s Eleven' prequel

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (PTI) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie in the upcoming prequel to "Ocean’s Eleven", the hit heist franchise that began with Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film.

The new project is expected to take place before the events of Soderbergh’s "Ocean’s Eleven", which starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

The film, about a group of con artists who plot to rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino, was both a critical and commercial success, spawning two sequels — "Ocean’s Twelve" (2004) and "Ocean’s Thirteen" (2007).

Soderbergh’s films were themselves inspired by the 1960 original Ocean’s 11, which featured five members of Frank Sinatra’s legendary Rat Pack — Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.

According to entertainment outlet reports, the yet-untitled film is being developed at Warner Bros., with Robbie also serving as a producer through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

“Twisters” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is directing the prequel after the exit of Jay Roach, who was originally on board to helm the prequel.

Carrie Solomon is working on the screenplay, which is reportedly expected to take in 1960s Europe.

Cooper’s next theatrical effort is the dramedy “Is This Thing On?”, which will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The movie, inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop and starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern, marks Cooper's third directorial effort following "A Star Is Born" and "Maestro".