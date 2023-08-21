Bradley Cooper says he has been sober for 19 years

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) Actor-director Bradley Cooper says he is "lucky" to have been sober for the past 19 years.

The actor made the revelation on the season two premiere of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Bradley Cooper", the Nat Geo celebrity adventure series.

"I didn't get lost in fame. I definitely had some wild years. In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.

"But I was lucky, y'know? I got sober at 29 years old. And I've been sober for 19 years," Cooper told Grylls as quoted by the Entertainment Weekly website.

The 48-year-old also said his experience with alcohol helped him play the role of an addict in 2018's musical drama "A Star Is Born", which he also co-wrote, co-produced, and directed.

"It made it easier to really enter in there (the film). And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all that. So I could really let myself go," Cooper said of the role in the episode.

The actor will next be seen fronting "Maestro", based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. The film will have limited theatrical screening on November 22, before its streaming premiere on Netflix on December 20. PTI RDS RDS RDS