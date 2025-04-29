Bradley Whitford to star in 'Reminders Of Him'

Los Angeles, Apr 29 (PTI) Actor Bradley Whitford has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Reminders Of Him".

"Reminders Of Him" will star Whitford alongside the previously announced cast, which includes Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, and Lauren Graham, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

The book revolves around Kenna Rowan, who returns to town after serving a five-year jail term, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. However, things go the other way, making it difficult for her to make things how they were before.

It sold over 5 million copies domestically and another 6.5 million copies globally.

The film is slated to release on February 13, 2026.