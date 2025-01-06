Brady Corbet's post-war drama 'The Brutalist' to release on January 24

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) "The Brutalist", which won three awards at the 82nd Golden Globe awards, is all set to release in India on January 24.

Advertisment

The movie, directed by Brady Corbet and starring Adrian Brody in the lead roles, won the best drama film award, best director as well as best actor trophies at the Globes on Sunday.

"The Brutalist" follows the journey of László Toth (Brody), a Hungarian Jewish architect, who escapes to America from post-World War II Europe in search of a fresh start. Their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.

"The film is about many things, including building a building, but it’s also a movie about making a movie. Architecture and filmmaking have a lot in common because it takes roughly the same amount of people to construct a building or make a movie. 'The Brutalist' for me was a way of talking about the more bureaucratic aspect of the artistic process," the director said in a statement.

Advertisment

Brody said the film was "a story of quiet perseverance and the need to strive for excellence." "Even when the ground has been ripped out from underneath you," he added.

The Universal Pictures film, distributed by Warner Bros Discovery, also stars Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. PTI ATR BK BK