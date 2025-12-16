Brahmaputra literature festival to pay special tributes to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) The next edition of the Brahmaputra Literature Festival will be held in Assam's Sivasagar from February 6-8 and will pay special tributes to cultural icons Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

The theme of the event is "Confluence of rhythm, word and art - Celebrating the voice of humanity".

Festival director and noted author Rita Chowdhury said this edition celebrates music, literature and spirit of humanity, highlighting the intertwining of art forms and human emotions.

"The Brahmaputra is our metaphor for humanity. It's vast, inclusive, timeless and musical," she said.

"Through the rhythm of our hills and the rivers, the Brahmaputra Literature Festival becomes a meeting ground of voices - a forum of positive thinking. This year, as we celebrate the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika and honour the artistic legacy of Zubeen Garg, the festival turns into an offering to humanity," Chowdhury said.

Bharat Ratna Hazarika's birth centenary is being celebrated across Assam and many other parts of the country with a series of events.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He had gone there to perform at a Northeast festival.

Organised by Adharxila Trust, the festival will be formally inagurated on February 5. A curtain raiser at Gauripur will celebrate the legacy of zamindar Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah, actor-filmmaker Pramathesh Barua and the renowned women of Rajbari for their contribution to art, culture and tradition.

The festival at Sibsagar Girls' College will feature speakers and performers from different parts of the country and also across the globe.

According to an initial list, some of the speakers include poet-lyricist Prabha Varma, writer Mitra Phukan, educator Vijaya Thakur, Bangladeshi poet Shimul Salahuddin, poet-folk artist Khajoor Singh Thakur, Myanmarese historian Thin Thin Aye.

The festival will also highlight the Bodo and the Mishing communities, showcasing their traditions, artistry, and cultural identity. There will be an ethnic food street, featuring the region's rich and diverse culinary flavours.

Five awards will be presented to icons from diverse genres.

This February, a special edition of Brahmaputra Literature Festival was held at the New Delhi World Book Fair.