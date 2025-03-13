‘Brahmastra 2’ pre-production will begin post ‘War 2’ release, says Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said work on pre-production for the sequel to his much-anticipated movie “Brahmastra” is most likely to begin this year.

Titled “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”, the first movie in the big-budget epic fantasy franchise, featuring Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, hit the screens in 2022. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

“‘Brahmastra 2’ is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time, the entire story of ‘Brahmastra’. He is currently working on ‘War 2’. Once the film releases, he is going to start the pre-production of ‘Brahmastra 2’, it (the film) is definitely happening.

“We haven’t announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding ‘Brahmastra 2’,” Kapoor told reporters here.

“War 2”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend, as announced by production banner Yash Raj Films.

In 2023, Mukerji announced that the two follow-up movies in the “Brahmastra” franchise will be released in theatres in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Part one of “Brahmastra” revolved around a deejay named Shiva (Ranbir), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

The film also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. It was produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions.