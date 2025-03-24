'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan starts his next film with Pranav Mohanlal

New Delhi: Acclaimed Malayalam director Rahul Sadasivan, popular for his horror films "Bhoothakaalam" and "Bramayugam", on Monday announced his next film with Pranav Mohanlal in the lead.

Touted to be another horror movie, the currently untitled project is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

“Team #Bramayugam teams up with @pranavmohanlal for #NightShiftStudios Production No. 2”, the director, who has also penned the movie, shared on Instagram.

The shooting of the film begins today, according to the post.

Sadasivan is also reuniting with his "Bramayugam" team: cinematographer Shehnad Jalal and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali for the new film. The 2024 period folk horror film, which had Mammootty playing the central character, was a critical and commercial success.

Pranav Mohanlal, who is the son of Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal and producer Suchitra Mohanlal, was last seen as a lead in the commercially successful Malayalam film “Varshangalkku Sesham” (2024).