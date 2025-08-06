Brendan Fraser's 'Rental family' to release in theatres in November

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (PTI) Brendan Fraser-starrer "Rental Family", directed by filmmaker Hikari of "Beef" fame, is set to release on November 21 in theatres worldwide.

The film is also co-written and produced by the Japanese filmmaker also known for her 2019 drama film "37 seconds".

According to a press release, "Rental Family" is set against modern-day Tokyo and follows an American actor, played by Fraser, who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese 'rental family' agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers.

As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

The film also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto, and newcomer Shannon Gorman.

The screenplay is written by Hiraki and Stehen Blahut. The drama is produced by Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman for Sight Unseen Pictures, as well as Knockonwood's Shin Yamaguchi.