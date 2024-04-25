Brian Tyree Henry joins Universal Pictures' upcoming musical from Pharrell Williams & Michel Gondry

Los Angeles: "Godzilla x Kong" star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of an upcoming musical film from American singer Pharrell Williams and director Michel Gondry.

Inspired by William's growing up years in Virginia Beach set in 1977, the untitled movie will feature Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won a best supporting actress Oscar.

The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Universal Pictures, will be directed by Gondry from a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Williams will serve as the producer.

Henry is popular for appearing in FX series "Atlanta" as well as movies such as "Widows", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Godzilla vs. Kong", "Eternals", "Bullet Train" and most recently "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

His upcoming projects includes sports biopic "The Fire Inside", Apple TV+ series "Sinking Spring" and Paramount’s animated film "Transformers One", in which also voice stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.