'Bridgerton 4' to revolve around Benedict Bridgerton's love story with 'lady in silver'

Los Angeles, July 24 (PTI) The fourth season of hit Netflix Regency drama "Bridgerton" will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, the streamer has revealed.

Played by Luke Thompson in the series, Benedict's character was overshadowed by the romantic drama of his siblings Daphne, Anthony and Colin, whose love stories were explored in the three seasons.

The season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s third "Bridgerton" novel, “An Offer From a Gentleman,” which sees Benedict searching for a "lady in silver" he meets at a masquerade ball who turns out to be a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.

“The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” read the official synopsis of the new season.

One of the most watched shows on Netflix, the first season of the show premiered in 2020. It revolved around the love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

The second season in 2022 revolved around Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The third season, whose first part premiered on May 16 this year and revolved around the love story between friends Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. The first half of the show reportedly racked up over 45 million views on the streamer.

"Bridgerton" was one of the first shows to opt for a colour-blind casting by setting the story in an alternative London Regency era in 1800s where racial equality is the norm and the marriage market is highly competitive with the queen involved in choosing the most eligible maiden, who is called the diamond of the season.