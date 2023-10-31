'Bridgerton' actor Ruby Barker says she suffered from 'psychotic breaks'

Los Angeles: "Bridgerton" actor Ruby Barker has revealed that she suffered from "psychotic breaks" in the wake of the success that came with the Netflix show.

During an appearance on the Oxford University's LOAF Podcast, Barker called out Netflix and Shondaland for not being supportive towards her.

"Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support," the 26-year-old actor said.

According to American news outlet Variety, Barker was a series regular during the show’s inaugural season in 2019 and returned as a guest actor for season two in 2022.

She played the role of Marina, a Featherington cousin whose scandalous pregnancy makes her a social pariah in Regency-era London.

Barker claimed that the isolated nature of her character had a negative impact on her.

"During filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own under these horrible circumstances," she added.

The British actor, who has also featured in UK shows such as "Wolfblood" and "Doctors", said her life changed "drastically overnight" after the release of "Bridgerton".

"Yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time. So I was trying really really hard to act like it was okay and that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem.

"It’s almost like I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun. I don’t wanna come out and poo-poo on that because then I might never work again," Barker added.