'Bridgerton' changed landscape of what is and isn't allowed: Nicola Coughlan

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Audiences are crying out for representation and “Bridgerton” has done just that by changing the landscape of what is and isn’t allowed on screen, says actor Nicola Coughlan, who is leading the third season of the Regency era series after staying in the shadows as Penelope Featherington.

Advertisment

Coughlan’s co-lead Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, agreed that the hit Netflix period romance has made huge strides in inclusion, its colour blind casting a much discussed topic of conversation for viewers across the globe.

"The success of the show is proof that it's what people wanted and that's a really nice place to sit in and know each season that the choices that are made behind the show are going to be supported by the majority of people," Newton told PTI in an interview.

Coughlan, whose crush on the third Bridgerton sibling Colin will be explored in this season, said she is proud of the way the show has become a cultural phenomenon.

Advertisment

"The show has genuinely changed the landscape for what is and isn't allowed in period dramas and what should be on screen. I feel there is a post-Bridgerton period drama world and a pre-Bridgerton period drama world.

"And also this is what the audience clearly wanted. I think there are people that can sit in offices and go, 'No, they just want a white person to do this, this and this'. You're like, 'No, they don't'. Audiences are crying out for representation and joy and just to be included," Coughlan told PTI in an interview.

The fictitious romance drama from production house Shondaland is credited with popularising colour blind casting, be it in the first season, led by Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, or the second season, fronted by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

Advertisment

Now that "Bridgerton" is in its third season, Coughlan said, audiences are used to the idea of it being an "invented world" with colourful costumes and its "over-the-top" setting.

"We, thankfully, don't need to explain it anymore. And, look at the joy it's brought people. It's so wonderful," she added.

The eight-episode drama will return for its third season in two parts: with part one premiering on May 13 and part two arriving on June 13 on Netflix.

Advertisment

The first season, which premiered mid pandemic on Christmas Day in 2020, became a runaway sensation, and the second season in March 2022 further established its popularity by becoming one of the most watched shows on the streamer.

According to Coughlan, "Bridgerton" released at a time the world needed something that "celebrates love and joy and a lack of cynicism in a way that very few things do".

"There's a lot of darkness going on in the world now, and it just needs something that just takes you out of that and is a complete escape," she said.

Advertisment

In the new season, Penelope decides to let go of her longtime crush for friend Colin just when he starts to see her in a different light. Will they, won't they is what the show, which trains its focus on one Bridgerton sibling each season, explores this time around.

For a show that combines period opulence with a certain raciness, friendship and trust are the elements that help actors navigate intimate scenes and the attention that come with the popularity of the series, based on the book series by Julia Quinn.

Newton, who admitted that he is not "prepared at all" for all the attention that's bound to come his way as the new romantic interest of the show, said he also believes it was all "well planned" that he and Coughlan got to "build a foundation of friendship" for years before getting to lead the season.

Advertisment

"It felt so rewarding to get to the point of climax, for want of a better word, of their relationship. We've been lucky in being able to have a good friendship in the lead up to it," he said.

Coughlan added that being friends with Newton before the new season made a "huge difference".

"I'm a sensitive soul and I hope Luke will not mind me saying he is as well. We like to feel our feelings very much. I would have struggled to do it with someone that wasn't Luke, to be totally honest. He was such a great support. He's so kind and has no ego and is always supportive. Also (he) just has a nice, gentle energy." She said it's very intimidating to shoot, especially when one is fronting a show as popular as "Bridgerton".

"It's terrifying and then to shoot these intimate scenes is another layer terrifying. So having a teammate with you for that whole thing, it made it just like one of the best experiences I've ever had on a job ever," she added.

Newton and Coughlan have their fingers crossed “their” season is as successful as the first two.

"In the lead up to release, we're getting teasers and things being put out. It's amazing to see the support for season three already. It's very cool," Newton said.

"What's been out there, it's such a tiny amount and we keep saying, 'If they like this, they're going to lose their minds when they actually see the show'. You've only seen this much," added Coughlan.

For the third season, Jess Brownell, known for shows such as "Scandal" and "Inventing Anna", has stepped in as the new showrunner after the departure of Chris Van Dusen. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen executive produce "Bridgerton 3".

Besides Coughlan and Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Ashley and Bailey are reprising their roles.

Acting legend Julie Andrews will continue to be the voice of Lady Whistledown, Penelope's pseudonym as the writer of the gossip pamphlet. PTI BK RDS MIN RDS RDS