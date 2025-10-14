'Bridgerton' season 4 to release on Netflix in January 2026

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) The fourth season of the popular romance period drama "Bridgerton" is set to release on Netflix in two instalments, with the first part streaming from January 29, 2026.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling book series of the same title.

It revolves around eight siblings as they find love in high-society London during the Regency era.

The streamer shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Monday. The second part will release on February 26.

"Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26," read the caption.

The first season of "Bridgerton" released in 2020, followed by another season in 2022 and 2024, respectively. The show has also been renewed for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Featuring Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Yerin Ha, and Nicola Coughlan, among others, "Bridgerton" season four will revolve around Thompson's Benedict, the second Bridgerton sibling, as he meets and falls in love with a mysterious masked woman, Sophie Baek (Ha), at the masquerade ball.