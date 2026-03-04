'Bridgerton' season five to focus on hunt for new Lady Whistledown: Jess Brownell

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Season five of the hit period romance series "Bridgerton" will centre on the hunt for a new Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossip columnist who has been an integral part of the series for four seasons, says showrunner Jess Brownell.

The show's fourth chapter, which arrived on Netflix in two parts, saw Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) retire as the mysterious scribe midway through the season and later a new Lady Whistledown step up in the explosive finale, leaving everyone including Penelope shocked.

Brownell said veteran actor Julie Andrews, who has voiced the character throughout the series, will return for season five but has subtly altered her performance to signal the change in authorship.

"It is definitely something we can tease for season five... We have a whole new Whistledown," Brownell told PTI in an interview.

"You might have noticed at the end of season four, Julie Andrews is still the voice, but she's changed her vocal performance just slightly to suggest that this is a different writer. This is perhaps a writer who has a different moral code and different ethos. We are going to see that play out in season five and see the way the hunt for this new Whistledown shakes up all of society," she added.

Asked whether the next instalment would centre on Eloise, the fifth Bridgerton sibling, the showrunner said the team would announce the new lead in due course.

“I wish I could answer that, but we want to focus on giving Yerin Ha her celebratory moment,” Brownell said, referring to the fourth season’s lead actor, whose Cinderella-style romance with Luke Thompson forms the heart of the latest chapter.

Season four, which concluded on Netflix on February 26, centres on Benedict Bridgerton (Thompson), the second Bridgerton sibling who has long resisted his mother's (Lady Violet Bridgerton) wishes to settle down.

However, it all changes at a ball hosted by his mother, where he becomes captivated by a mysterious attendee known only as the Lady in Silver, who later turns out to be Sophie Baek, a young maid.

Adapted from “An Offer from a Gentleman”, the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, the season follows Benedict as he struggles with his feelings for Baek.

The story also explores their class divide, as Sophie comes from a much humbler background.

"We were incredibly lucky to have Julia Quinn's book as a guide and with Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on board, I feel like they bring so much brilliance to their roles. But the upstairs/downstairs divide is definitely something new for the show.

"And there were a lot of discussions about how we were going to tackle that, what the tone of the show would be. And we did try to find a line between making sure to really go into the fact that these people have difficult lives while still allowing moments of joy and an aspirational wish fulfillment love story with Benedict and Sophie," Brownell said.

After multiple seasons of big, sweeping romantic speeches, the showrunner said it has been a challenge to come up with grand declarations of love "Bridgerton" style.

"With the love confessions, it does get harder season after season to recreate the magic of some of these love confessions. But I think what we try to do is keep it really grounded and who these characters are and in what way specifically should they be seen by the person who loves them," she said.

As Sophie comes from a lower social class, she’s often judged by position in society but what she truly wants is to be "seen for every part of her", Brownell added. "And also for her to feel very deep love from Benedict in a way in which he's willing to be really committed. I would say what's more important this season than any of the love confessions, though, is Benedict's willingness to be with Sophie, but in its own sense," she said.

In earlier seasons, characters, especially the men, had visible transformations, which signaled that they were ready for marriage.

With Benedict, the "glow up" is not just about shiny clothes and being well groomed, it is also about growth on the inside.

"It really is about him recognizing the kind of man he needs to be to be worthy of someone like Sophie," Brownell said, adding that Sophie also gets her fair share of "glow up" towards the end of the season.

"She gets to dress up for the ball. But something I'm so excited about for season five is just getting to see Yerin Ha portray a lady in society. Yerin's so stunning. And to get to put her in some incredible gowns is going to be really, really fun in season five," she added.

Prepping for a show like "Bridgerton" is nothing short of "nerve wracking", said Brownell, adding that she relies a lot on her amazing team.

"I feel like when we're in the writing stage, I really trust my writing staff. When we're in the production stage, I really trust our department heads and crew. And it takes a village, especially for a show this gigantic. I have to delegate things. And I just have magnificent people who work with me on this show," she said.

According to Brownell, the USP of the show is the balance between its old-fashioned setting and the modern energy.

She credited Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers for setting the tone with the earlier seasons which made the show feel fresh and modern but still rooted in classic romance.

"I think for me stepping in at season three, it's just been every season about focusing on the characters and what story comes naturally from them. We always try to stick to class and gender roles because I think those are the obstacles that form our world. And beyond that, we have a little fun with costumes. We have a little fun with language.

"And for the people living in that time period, it didn't feel like they were in olden times. It felt like they were super modern. And I think that's how audiences get to perceive the show because of some of those slight tweaks," she added.