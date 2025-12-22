London, 22 (PTI) "Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell says the fourth season of the period drama is going to have chock-full of juicy conflict as it traces the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie.

The shows are adpated from Julia Quinn's Regency ere set novels and the fourth one is based on "An Offer From a Gentleman".

“It lent itself really closely to television structure for a love story,” Brownell, who also serves as executive producer and writer, told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview.

"There are just a lot of rich set pieces that gave us juicy conflict and high stakes. I think fans will be happy to see quite a few of the set pieces from the book in the show.” Brownell said the show will explore the class dynamics between Benedict’s high station as a Bridgerton scion and Sophie’s livelihood as a worker for the ton, bringing a “totally new sensibility” to the series.

“We talked a lot about going downstairs and how that would affect the overall tone of the show and I think, actually, it seamlessly blends into the themes that we were trying to explore this season.

“Benedict very much lives in a fantasy world. Sophie very much lives in a harsher reality. The idea is that, for each of them, neither of those stations are where they need to live in order to find true love.” Each season of the series tackles the romance and marriage of the Bridgerton siblings. The fourth season will release on Netflix in two parts next year. The first four episodes will stream from January 29 and the last four episodes will stream from February 26.

Yerin Ha will play Sophie opposite Luke Thompson's Benedict. Regular castmembers likes Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Julie Andrews are returning. PTI BK BK