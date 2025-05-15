'Bridgerton' to return for seasons 5 and 6, season 4 to premiere next year

New Delhi: Netflix has renewed the popular romance period drama Bridgerton for seasons five and six, with the fourth season set to premiere in 2026.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha are the new leads of the Regency-era show, which became a runaway hit when its first season premiered in 2020.

The streamer on Thursday also released a sneak peek into season four, which will revolve around Thompson Benedict, the second Bridgerton sibling, and Sophie Baek (Ha).

"The fourth season of 'Bridgerton' focuses on bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," read the official logline.

The fourth season, comprising eight episodes, has Jess Brownell on board as showrunner. She also serves as an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.

"Bridgerton" season one followed the romance of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest Bridgerton daughter, and Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings. Season two (2022) focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton son, and Kate Sharma (Simon Ashley)'s enemies-to-lovers story.

The third season, which premiered in 2024, revolved around Colin, the third Bridgerton sibling, and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in a friends-to-lovers story.

The new season of "Bridgerton" will also star Bailey, Ashley, Coughlan, Newton, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Isabella Wei.