Bridget Stokes to direct 'Zugzwang', featuring Hannah Love Lanier

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bridget Stokes is set to direct an upcoming genre-bending detective film “Zugzwang", which will also mark her feature debut.

Featuring Christina Elmore in the lead role, the film also stars Hannah Love Lanier, Kathreen Khavari and Angel Laketa Moore in pivotal roles, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Described as a fantasy-noir, the film centres around a "private detective named Lady who takes on a risky case in hopes of redemption, only to find herself pulled into an ever expanding world of corruption", according to the official logline.

“’Zugzwang’ is a story about confronting the parts of ourselves we’ve buried in order to survive...Lady’s journey is both thrilling and deeply human — an exploration of what happens when we finally stop fighting the universe and learn how to dance with it instead," Stokes said in a statement.

It is produced by Erin Owens and Lauri Levenfeld.

"This story immediately resonated with me because it speaks to an audience hungry for thrilling, meaningful narratives about women stepping into their agency and power,” Levenfeld said.

"Bridget has crafted a world that feels both intimate and expansive...We're thrilled to bring this story to life with such an extraordinary cast and creative team," Owens added.