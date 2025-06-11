British musician Passenger to embark on 3-city India debut tour in November

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) British singer-songwriter Passenger, best known for his globally hit track “Let Her Go”, is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in November, BookMyShow Live announced on Wednesday.

As part of his Asia Tour, Passenger, whose real name is Michael Rosenberg, will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by stops in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22, 2025.

The shows will be held at DLF CyberHub (Delhi-NCR), Phoenix Marketcity (Mumbai), and Phoenix Marketcity (Bengaluru), respectively.

Passenger, 41, shot to global recognition with “Let Her Go”, the breakout single from his 2012 album 'All The Little Lights', which topped charts in 19 countries and became the second-most searched song of all time on Shazam.

He has released 15 studio albums and some of his other popular tracks include “Simple Song”, “Anywhere”, “Sword from the Stone” and “Life’s For The Living”.

“Passenger’s music holds a rare emotional weight, one that is quiet, introspective and deeply resonant. For many fans in India, his songs have been the soundtrack to personal moments, quietly weaving their way into everyday life. Bringing him to India for the very first time across three cities is incredibly special for us at BookMyShow Live,” said Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow.

“We’ve always believed in curating experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, and this tour is exactly that: intimate, honest and led entirely by the music,” he added.

Tickets for the India leg of Passenger’s tour will go live on June 17 exclusively on BookMyShow. PTI RB RB RB